Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan return for Apple TV's Family Plan sequel in November

Apple TV continues to be a stellar streaming platform packed with returning and new projects. On the former point, the first trailer for the sequel to the film The Family Plan has been published and in it we get to see Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan reuniting and once again being hunted by dangerous assassins.

This time, the main villain for the film is Kit Harington, who stars and delivers an Irish accent that is memorable to say the least. The plot seems to be that Harington's character had run-ins with Wahlberg's lead in a past life, and now he wants revenge and to take Wahlberg's family business for his own.

Needless to say, if you have been searching for a fun action-adventure to watch, perhaps with the family at Christmas as this sequel does have a festive theme, then you can head to Apple TV on November 21 to see The Family Plan 2. Catch the trailer below.