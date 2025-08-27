Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield headline Prime Video's action flick Play Dirty

There seems to be a bit of a running trend with streaming movies, as they often lack the quality that we more frequently find in television series. This hasn't stopped many streamers from continuing to crank out feature-length productions, including Prime Video, who has now shared the first trailer for the upcoming action epic Play Dirty.

In this film, it follows a team of thieves who look to undertake the biggest heist of their career, a job that will see them attempting to rob an entire country. Yep, the idea will be to steal some very expensive treasure that has come across their radar, a task that will put them on the radar of the New York mob.

Play Dirty is being headlined by Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, with Rosa Salazar as the leading lady too. It's directed by The Nice Guys and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang's Shane Black, and it will be landing on Prime Video as soon as October 1. Check out the trailer for the film below.