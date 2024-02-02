Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry team up for espionage action flick The Union

Netflix has teased a bunch of different projects that it has planned for 2024 as part of its latest preview event. One such movie that was announced will see Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry teaming up for an action-thriller espionage flick, which will be debuting on the streamer in the summer.

Known as The Union, Netflix has revealed the synopsis for the film, with it described as the following: "A construction worker from Jersey is quickly thrust into the world of espionage when his high school ex recruits him on a high-stakes mission."

We've also been presented an image of the film that shows Wahlberg and Berry in action, before noting that the film will be making its debut on August 16, 2024.

The Union is being directed by Julian Farino (who most recently directed Netflix's Florida Man series), and will even star J.K. Simmons and Mike Colter.