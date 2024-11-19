Mark the arrival of Lego Horizon Adventures with a physical Lego set

HQ

To mark the arrival of Lego Horizon Adventures, which debuted on PC, PS5, and Switch last week, the Danish toy company has unveiled its next collaboration with Guerrilla Games. This comes in the form of an actual physical Lego set, which sees Aloy and Varl teaming up and facing off with a fearsome Shell-Walker robot and a Sawtooth too.

We're told: "The set sees the duo, armed with their trusty bow and spear capable of producing fire, shock or chill attacks, do battle in jungle surroundings against two fully jointed machines, Shell-Walker and Sawtooth. The Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, opening claws and a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, while the fully articulated Sawtooth has opening jaws, a swivelling torso and a posable neck, head and legs."

The set spans a grand total of 768 pieces and will sell for €44.99 / $44.99 / £39.99. It's currently available to pre-order but it won't actually debut until as far away as March 1, meaning if you're looking for a Lego Horizon set to build before then, you will simply have to snag one of the remaining Tallnecks.

