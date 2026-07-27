Mark Strong has hair in the official Neuromancer teaser

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The end of 2026 and start of 2027 is going to be very dystopian, at least where our TV is concerned, as not only will we be returning to the world of Replicants and humans in Blade Runner 2099, but we'll also be following the world's best data thief in Neuromancer.

Based on the 1984 novel by William Gibson of the same name, Neuromancer follows Case, a hacker who steals data through cyberspace, as he's pulled into a heist set to take down a huge corporate dynasty. Callum Turner stars as Case, with Mark Strong, Briana Middleton, Max Irons, Sam Woolf, Peter Sarsgaard and more making up the cast.

The teaser doesn't show too much of Neuromancer. Coming in at just over a minute, we're given a taste of a typically dystopian Cyberpunk world, complete with flashy outfits, towering buildings, and a space station looking ripe for hacking. We're sure to see more of the series before its release next January, when it joins the slew of Apple TV shows and films.