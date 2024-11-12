Mark Rylance at top of the list to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series

HQ

The Harry Potter TV series is going ahead at Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max, and whatever you might think of the show being made, there are plenty of fans that are excited to bring the original stories to a new generation.

Casting is going to be key in this adaptation, and while Ron, Hermione, and Harry are likely going to be newcomers, established actors are being eyed for the Professors. According to Variety, Mark Rylance is at the top of the list of potential Dumbledore actors.

Rylance is an Oscar-winning actor for his work in the 2016 film Bridge of Spies with Tom Hanks. He also worked on The BFG movie, directed by Steven Spielberg. Rylance is currently 64, which might sound even a little young for Dumbledore, but a beard is sure to make him look older for the show.

