Mark Rutte warns Ukraine faces harshest winter in years as Russian strikes cripple power supply

Russian drone and missile attacks have left around 80 percent of Kharkiv without electricity, Ukrainian officials said, as freezing temperatures grip the country and renewed strikes target energy infrastructure. The assault on Ukraine's second largest city injured at least two people and hit a key energy facility overnight, with temperatures dropping to minus 14 degrees Celsius. Similar attacks in recent weeks have disrupted heating and power in Kyiv, adding to civilian hardship during the coldest period of the year.

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte warned on Monday that Ukraine is facing its "harshest winter" in more than a decade, urging European lawmakers to show flexibility in mobilising financial support. Speaking at the European parliament, Rutte said Russia was deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure to weaken Ukraine's resilience, stressing that Ukraine's security remained directly linked to that of its allies.

Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

Diplomatic efforts continue alongside the fighting, with Rutte saying the goal of US led talks should be a peace deal or long term ceasefire as soon as possible. He acknowledged that territorial issues remain highly sensitive and insisted that only Kyiv can decide whether to accept any compromise. Recent reports have suggested US security guarantees could be tied to Ukraine agreeing to territorial concessions in eastern regions, though these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks have also damaged parts of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, an 11th century monastery and one of Ukraine's most important cultural and religious sites. Russia's military leadership has claimed further territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, while Ukraine and its allies dispute battlefield accounts. As winter deepens and infrastructure remains under pressure, the humanitarian and strategic stakes continue to rise for both sides...