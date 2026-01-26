Mark Rutte says "keep on dreaming" if you think Europe could defend itself without United States

HQ

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has delivered a blunt message to EU lawmakers, warning that Europe would be unable to defend itself without the United States and would face enormous costs if it tried. Speaking at the European Parliament, Rutte dismissed the idea of strategic autonomy, saying anyone who believes Europe could stand alone on defence should "keep on dreaming."

Rutte argued that replacing US military support would require European countries to raise defence spending to unprecedented levels, potentially close to 10 percent of GDP. He added that Europe would also need to develop its own nuclear capabilities, describing the financial burden as running into "billions and billions of euros." Despite shifting US global priorities, he insisted there would always be a strong American military presence in Europe.

Mark Rutte // Shutterstock

Addressing tensions sparked by recent comments from President Donald Trump, Rutte defended his own praise of the US leader's role in pushing NATO allies to increase defence budgets. He said progress toward the alliance's spending targets would not have happened without sustained pressure from Washington, even if the tone had unsettled European capitals.

Turning to Ukraine, Rutte warned that the country is facing its harshest winter in years, with air defence systems under growing strain as interceptor supplies run low. He urged EU governments to show flexibility and share resources, stressing that delays could have life-or-death consequences as Russian attacks continue to target energy infrastructure.

Rutte also cautioned against attempts to build alternative European security structures outside NATO, saying such fragmentation would weaken collective defence and ultimately benefit Moscow. Europe, he concluded, remains deeply dependent on the transatlantic alliance, even as it works to strengthen its own military capabilities...

What do you think about his latest remarks?