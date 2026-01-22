Mark Rutte: Greenland's status didn't come up in Trump talks

HQ

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte clarified on Wednesday that the question of whether Greenland remains part of Denmark never came up during his talks with US President Donald Trump. The comments come as Trump stepped back from his earlier threats to impose tariffs or use force to gain control of the strategically located Arctic territory.

Speaking on Fox News, Rutte said Trump's focus was squarely on protecting the Arctic region from growing Russian and Chinese influence. "He is very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region, where change is taking place at the moment, where the Chinese and the Russians are more and more active, how we can protect it," Rutte explained.

Rutte and Trump // Shutterstock

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said a framework deal was in sight that would satisfy his administration's interests, including a "Golden Dome" missile‑defense system and access to critical minerals, without threatening Denmark's sovereignty. Greenland, an autonomous part of the kingdom of Denmark, is home to a US airbase and has repeatedly stated it is not for sale.

The remarks help calm tensions among NATO allies, who had been rattled by weeks of rhetoric from Trump suggesting the US must "own" Greenland to prevent other powers from gaining a foothold in the Arctic. For now, discussions are framed around security and cooperation rather than territorial claims, but it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold...