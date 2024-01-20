Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mickey 17

Mark Ruffalo plays a 'f*cking psychopath' in Mickey 17

His role in Poor Things has trained him pretty well for this, by the sounds of things.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While we're going to be waiting a little while for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17. The film was recently delayed indefinitely, but that doesn't stop us from hearing a bit more about it via some of its stars.

Speaking with Deadline, actor Mark Ruffalo shared details on his character. He's "another f*cking psychopath," according to Ruffalo. "This guy's like a nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist; we know the type!"

According to Ruffalo, the character is in charge of colonising a part of outer space. "He's as bad as any of these assholes running around today."

As mentioned, we won't have a release date for Mickey 17 for some time by the sounds of it, but hopefully we can keep getting titbits of information like this to make the wait a little less painful.

Mickey 17

Related texts



Loading next content