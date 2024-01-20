Mark Ruffalo plays a 'f*cking psychopath' in Mickey 17

While we're going to be waiting a little while for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17. The film was recently delayed indefinitely, but that doesn't stop us from hearing a bit more about it via some of its stars.

Speaking with Deadline, actor Mark Ruffalo shared details on his character. He's "another f*cking psychopath," according to Ruffalo. "This guy's like a nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist; we know the type!"

According to Ruffalo, the character is in charge of colonising a part of outer space. "He's as bad as any of these assholes running around today."

As mentioned, we won't have a release date for Mickey 17 for some time by the sounds of it, but hopefully we can keep getting titbits of information like this to make the wait a little less painful.