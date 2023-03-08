Mark Ruffalo: Marvel should be sweating because James Gunn is really gifted

HQ

James Gunn made the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies before he was kicked out by Disney, which incidentally led him to DC. There he first made The Suicide Squad, and later also created the TV series Peacemaker.

And clearly he got along well with the DC bosses, so after returning to Disney to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he and Peter Safran became bosses for DC Studios to reboot the DC Universe. One person who thinks the biggest competitor, Marvel, has reasons to watch out is Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

While visiting Emerald City Comic-Con, here's what Ruffalo had to say regarding advice to DC:

"I would say, hire James Gunn, cause nobody does it better. And Marvel should be sweating because James Gunn is a really gifted filmmaker and I think he's going to be amazing for that franchise."

The new DC Universe will be kicked off with the movie The Flash premiering in June. The first new DC movie from Gunn himself is Superman: Legacy which premieres in July 2025, where we will also get to meet the new Superman.

Do you think Gunn's DC Universe will be better than what Marvel is currently doing?

Thanks The Direct