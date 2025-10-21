Mark Ruffalo: I'd love to have a solo Hulk movie"

HQ

There hasn't been a solo Hulk film for almost 20 years. The last one was 2008's The Incredible Hulk, regarded as one of the worst films in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe and also a weird project as it featured Edward Norton in the lead role of Bruce Banner, a star who was then replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers and onwards.

So why have we not seen this "big guy" lead his own film since? Ruffalo recently spoke with GQ where he explained that he'd love to do a solo Hulk film but does concede that it's not exactly something easy to achieve.

"I'd love to have a solo Hulk movie. I don't know if you know the whole story of that, but it's not really owned by Marvel. It's a Universal property. I don't know if it will ever come to be, honestly. We keep talking about it, what it would be. There's been so many Hulk movies already, it's like, does anyone even really want another one? But I'd love one, and I do think the audiences would be into it if we could crack the nut of it."

As for where we can expect to see Ruffalo as Hulk once again, it's been routinely rumoured that he'll appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026, but so far there is no confirmation on this front. Otherwise, Ruffalo/Hulk wasn't part of the cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday earlier this year, but there are also rumours that these confirmed stars are just the tip of the iceberg, so perhaps we'll see Hulk a couple of times in 2026.