Mark Ruffalo: Hulk films are 'too expensive to produce'

Don't expect to see a new film starring the green muscleman, at least not in the next few years. So says Mark Ruffalo, the actor who has famously portrayed the Hulk ever since Marvel's first Avengers film. Because even though Ruffalo would love to do his own thing with his green alter ego, he doesn't see how it would be financially possible.

In an interview with GQ the actor mentioned how it is simply too expensive to animate the character. Which is also one of the reasons why we have seen so little of him compared to many others.

"I'd love to do a standalone Hulk. I just don't think that's ever going to happen. But it's very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!"

Ruffalo also mentioned how he believes that Marvel has been too busy in recent years, releasing too many films and TV series. According to him, this has led to a loss of interest among fans, and the mystery and excitement of the past is simply not there in the same way.

"Expansion into streaming was really exciting. But the thing about Marvel movies is, you had to wait three years and that created a mystique"

