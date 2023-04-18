Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie headline Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See

There are some Netflix productions coming in the next few weeks and months that have yet to receive full trailers, but despite this being the case, the streamer is getting us ready for a star-studded limited series set for November.

And this is because Netflix has now released the teaser trailer for All The Light We Cannot See, a TV adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that explores and delves into human connections over the course of a decade.

The show will connect the lives of a blind French girl and her father (with these two characters played by Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo) who take refuge with the girl's uncle (Hugh Laurie) during WWII, and weaves this with the life of a German teenager who is known as an expert in all things radio repair.

Coming from director Shawn Levy, the series will arrive on Netflix on November 2, and we've been given a decent teaser of what to expect in the lengthy trailer below.