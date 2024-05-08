Mark Hamill's The Joker joins MultiVersus

HQ

Player First Games revealed some of the changes coming when the team announced that MultiVersus resurfaces with its official launch on the 28th of May. The developers also teased new characters, and now we know who one of them is.

A new trailer confirms that The Joker will be included in MultiVersus' roster when it arrives in three weeks. One thing that makes this news even better is that he'll be voiced by Mark Hamill, so fans of Rocksteady's Batman games, Batman: The Animated Series and more can look forward to hearing the iconic laughter and some crazy one-liners when fighting Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark and everyone else we got to play with in the beta.

We'll get to see some of the stuff The Joker can do when the first gameplay trailer drops on Monday. Check out the cinematic trailer below while you wait for that.