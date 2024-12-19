Mark Hamill's surprising Star Wars audition: "Who was the guy with the beard?"

HQ

Mark Hamill, best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker, recently shared an amusing anecdote about his early days with Star Wars. In an interview on the Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast, Hamill recounted how, during his audition for Star Wars in 1976, he didn't realize he was in the presence of George Lucas, the legendary director behind the franchise.

At that time, Hamill had no idea how significant Star Wars would become. He was simply one of many young actors hoping to land a role in a film that seemed uncertain. During the audition process, he noticed a man with a beard in the room who didn't speak at all, which struck him as odd. Curious, Hamill asked another actor who the quiet man was, only to find out that it was, in fact, George Lucas himself. Hamill had no idea who Lucas was at that point, as the director wasn't the household name he is today.

Hamill also admitted that he didn't expect much from the project. He initially thought it might just be another movie, not realizing it would eventually change the landscape of cinema. When he and his fellow actors discussed the film, he even questioned whether it was meant to be a serious project or a parody. It wasn't until later that he understood how groundbreaking Star Wars was.

Looking back, Hamill's story serves as a charming reminder of how much Star Wars has transformed from a risky and unknown venture into a cultural phenomenon. Despite his initial doubts, Hamill's role as Luke Skywalker went on to become iconic, solidifying his place in the history of film.

