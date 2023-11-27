Mark Hamill will no longer voice the Joker

HQ

Fans of the animated Batman series, and many other works involving the Dark Knight, will be very familiar with two voices in particular. For a fair few years, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill have starred opposite one another as Batman and Joker, respectively, but since Conroy unfortunately passed away recently, it seems like this era is now over for both roles.

Speaking at the Fan Expo San Francisco over the weekend, Hamill stated that he is officially moving on from his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, as "Without Batman, crime has no punchline".

The pair have worked together since 1992, and have lent their talents to Batman: The Animated Series, various additional animated Batman movies, appeared opposite one another in Rocksteady's brilliant Arkham game trilogy, and more. It truly is the end of an era, but at least we can look forward to plenty of other projects starring Hamill as a voice actor, including the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revolution series, which is expected to debut on Netflix in January 2024.