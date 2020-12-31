Mark Hamill said the Luke Skywalker cameo on The Mandalorian was "the greatest gift"

You're watching Advertisements

You may or may not be up to date with The Mandalorian season two that concluded a few weeks ago at this point, and if you aren't, perhaps look away now. The finale of the season brought some of the best Star Wars content we had seen in a long time, and it was capped off by a cameo from a de-aged Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker. Believe us, it was awesome.

To mark the final episode being out for a while now, Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter to talk about the cameo, and he said; "Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realised you wanted until it was given," followed by a picture from one of the Luke Skywalker scenes in the show, as well as thanks to The Mandalorian directors Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

This follows on from a tweet Hamill put out on the day the episode aired when he mentioned his involvement briefly, saying; "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"

If you haven't caught up on The Mandalorian yet, now is a great time to do so because it really won't disappoint. Plus, you might want to be all caught up for when all the Star Wars shows begin to land on Disney+ over the coming years.