Mark Hamill owns his lovely botched kick in Return of the Jedi

Luke Skywalker stands by his "perfectly executed" move.

If you've ever been on Twitter, you probably know that one of the most popular animated GIF images, that is often being used when the context is Star Wars blunders, is Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill kicking an enemy during the end of the fight against Jabba the Hut.

The kick clearly misses the target who reacts with a delay, and the fans has since dubbed this a Force Kick, which even has a mention on the Wookieepedia. During the weekend, a Star Wars fan account on Twitter asked its followers if they are bothered by the botched kick in Return of the Jedi, and got a reply from the master Jedi Hamill himself:

"How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!"

We are definitely #TeamMarkHamill here, the Force Kick only shows how great Luke Skywalker actually is, but what do you think?

