Mark Hamill is doubtful he will do the voice of the Joker again

Mark Hamill made his debut as the voice of the Joker back in 1992 and has since appeared in a number of animated series, movies, and video games. But after the tragic passing of Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, who died last year of cancer, Mark Hamill is doubtful he will return as Gotham's most famous villain. In an interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), he said:

"They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, 'I'm in.' We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me."

Sad of course, but perfectly understandable. It remains to be seen if he ever returns, or if someone else can pick up the Joker's laughter in equally iconic fashion.

Will you miss Mark Hamill's Joker?