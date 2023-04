HQ

We're now mere hours away from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being available around the globe, so Electronics Arts has decided to put trailers showing the actual game on hold and instead remind the general public of this great (but once again very technically flawed) game's launch with a more humerous version.

This one has our beloved Mark Hamill train Cameron "Cal Kestis" Monaghan to become a Jedi in a way that's even weirder than Rey had to go through in The Last Jedi.