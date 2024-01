HQ

Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill shared one of the sweetest moments of this years Golden Globes on Instagram, as he finally got to meet Natalie Portman. Hamill wore: "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes".

The actress played Padmé Amidala, the mother of Leia and Luke, in the prequel trilogy and remains a fan favorite to this day. Unlike Hamill, she has not returned to Star Wars despite saying it is something she would be interested in if the opportunity arose.