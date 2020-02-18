Mark Hamill has been offered the role of Vesemir in The Witcher

Earlier today, we reported that Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju was recently cast as Nivellen ahead of the upcoming second season of Netflix's The Witcher series. The series, as most of you probably know by now, already has Henry Cavill as part of its cast and now, yet another major force in acting could potentially be joining the series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's life's work.

If one is to believe a recent report by We Got This Covered, legendary actor Mark Hamill has been offered the role of Vesemir ahead of the second season and while this hardly means the casting is set in stone, it would surely bring some star power to the already grand series.