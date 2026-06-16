Mark Gordon is stepping down as Treyarch's studio head after 22 years at the Call of Duty developer

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Call of Duty developer Treyarch is going through some major leadership changes. The good news is that this doesn't seem to be tied to the bloodbath currently happening at Xbox, which has even seen Xbox Game Studios' head Craig Duncan resigning recently.

For the sake of Treyarch, we seem to be looking at an individual looking to simply retire. After 22 years working at the company, overseeing it change from being a multi-purpose studio (known for projects like Spider-Man games, NHL titles, and even 007: Quantum of Solace) all to being solely a tentpole Call of Duty team best known for the Black Ops saga, Mark Gordon will be stepping down from his studio head position.

Treyarch has commented on this in a blog post, where it explains: "We're incredibly grateful to Mark for his steady guidance and deep care for the studio, its culture, and its people. Mark's impact on the franchise has been immeasurable, from Call of Duty 2: Big Red One and Call of Duty 3, to World at War and the entirety of the Black Ops series."

As for who is coming in to take over the studio head role, this is being split between two individuals, with Kevin Hendrickson and Yale Miller stepping up to become co-studio heads. Both are regarded as veterans of the franchise and have decades of experience behind them, with a "commitment to Treyarch's culture and creative ambition."

It's unclear what's next in store for Treyarch following 2025's Black Ops 7, but no doubt we'll hear more within the next year or two.