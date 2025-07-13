English
Mark Frost: Without David Lynch, Twin Peaks is over

The fate of Twin Peaks is sealed. In the wake of David Lynch's death, co-creator Mark Frost reflects on their final collaboration and admits that the cult series is unlikely to continue.

Mark Frost, co-creator of Twin Peaks, now admits that the future of the series hangs by a thread following the passing of David Lynch earlier this year. In an interview with Empire, Frost reveals that he and Lynch had previously discussed the possibility of a fourth season, but now acknowledges that continuing without Lynch feels almost impossible — that his death marked the definitive end of Twin Peaks.

"We had talked a little bit about where a fourth season might go, but with David having left us, it's hard to imagine doing anything beyond this. It certainly feels like it closed the circle."

Frost recalls how he and Lynch wrestled with the ending of the third season, but believes they managed to tie everything together in the best way possible — even if the episodes not directed by Lynch, according to Frost himself, "sucked."

What did you think of the third and final season?

