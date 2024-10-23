Mark faces the consequences of breaking the Severance barrier in Season 2 of arguably Apple TV+'s best series

HQ

We have just received the first teaser of the second season of arguably Apple TV+'s best show. Following the mind-bending and crazy events of the first season, Severance will be back for a second outing in January, and with it seeing how Adam Scott's Mark Scout reacts to breaking the Severance barrier.

Specifically, in the plot synopsis we're told: "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

On top of Scott returning, Severance: Season 2 will also see Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Sarah Bock appearing too.

You can see the new trailer for Severance's second season below ahead of its premiere on January 17.