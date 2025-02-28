Mark Engineering unveils $129 AI bookmark that helps you remember where you left off

HQ

Technology has gone too far. There I said it. The folk over at Mark Engineering has revealed their latest creation and it's a bookmark that utilises artificial intelligence to help you remember where you left off with your book, all for the completely reasonable price of $129.

Known as the Mark 1, this little gadget intends to solve the greatest problem that apparently plagues physical books, namely the lack of engagement, which a paperback cannot compete with when compared to digital alternatives.

It's made from grade 5 titanium for some reason, and is claimed to be "not just a product—we're an ecosystem designed to make reading engaging and impactful," and also "a statement of elegance and status."

It's unclear how the bookmark registers what part of the book you are up to and how to generate a meaningful recap, but the announcement thread of X does claim that the bookmark "tracks your reading pace, topic growth, and intellectual progress over time. See how you're improving, refine your habits, and optimize what you read next," and then even provides a "Wrapped" review at the end of every year.

So, if you've been looking for a reading tool that enables social and tracking features like many fitness apps, Mark Engineering's Mark 1 bookmark might just be the tool for you. That is if you're willing to splash out $129 for a tool that a playing card, scrap of paper, or folding the corner of the page in your book already achieves...

