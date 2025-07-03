Mark Cerny promises big boost to PS5 Pro graphics next year through "full-fat" PSSR upgrade

HQ

For a console that costs significantly more than its predecessor and is regarded as a "Pro" model, the PS5 Pro hasn't yet proven to be much of a necessity for gamers around the world. In fact, many argue that the PS5 itself hasn't nearly reached its limit so why would we need a Pro version?

Perhaps this question will be answered and put to bed for good next year, as Sony PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny has spoken with Tom's Guide to reveal that a big update to the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is coming as soon as next year, which should massively improve graphics on the Pro device.

According to Cerny, unlike the version that is currently used on the system, this will be a "full-fat" edition that is "not a cut-down of the algorithm". Cerny goes a step further to state that this will be somewhat in-line with AMD's FSR 4 technology used in its top graphics cards.

There's no word on when the update will arrive in 2026, but clearly it's something for PS5 Pro owners, or prospective buyers, to keep in mind as it could make the console much more of a necessity that it is currently.