Mark Carney takes the helm in Canada, faces immediate United States trade battle

Mark Carney, a man who once steered financial institutions, is now steering Canada itself, having clinched the Liberal Party leadership and the prime ministership in a landslide against Chrystia Freeland.

With Justin Trudeau stepping aside after nearly a decade, Carney inherits a nation on edge, locked in a heated trade dispute with the United States, where Donald Trump's tariff-heavy policies are rattling economies.

Despite his political inexperience, Carney claims his expertise in financial diplomacy makes him uniquely suited for this moment, vowing to fight back against Trump's economic aggression while preparing for an election that could redefine Canada's political landscape.

His meteoric rise has electrified a Liberal Party that was floundering just months ago, but his real test begins now: navigating a divided electorate, a hostile trade environment, and the challenge of securing his own parliamentary seat.

