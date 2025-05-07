Mark 20 years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with fiery anniversary Crocs

If you ask any Star Wars fan what is perhaps the greatest lightsaber battle in the franchise's history, many would likely point out the epic duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Since that movie is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, and has reappeared in cinemas to mark this moment, Disney has also created a collection of gear that you can acquire that revolves around the film.

While you can get themed mugs, lightsabers that change colour, clothes, and shoes, the most eye-catching addition is by far a pair of Clogs by Crocs. That's right, you can get a pair of Crocs that are styled to reflect the fiery conflict on Mustafar, showing Anakin and Obi-Wan tussling over the lava flow. The pair of footwear even come with a couple of badges that show the film's logo and also a version of Darth Vader's helmet too.

You can get a pair of these shoes today via the Disney Store, where a pair will set you back $64.99 each.

