Mario's Picross and Donkey Kong added to Nintendo Switch Online

While PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers can enjoy both Monster Hunter: Wilds and Split Fiction this weekend, it's a bit more scarce with big and hot releases for Switch. Nevertheless, Nintendo has a little, new surprise for all Switch Online subscribers.

They are releasing the two Game Boy classics Donkey Kong (1994) and Mario's Picross (1995) to the service. If you weren't around when they were first released (or just want to refresh your memory with some sweet nostalgia), there's a short video presentation of them below.