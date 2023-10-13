Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario's new voice actor for Super Mario Bros. Wonder confirmed

We finally know who's replacing Charles Martinet.

Last week, many thought Brian Hull was replacing Charles Martinet as Mario's voice in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but the man himself denied this earlier this week. Then, a couple of days ago, someone posted a list of voice actors supposedly taken from a kiosk demo of the game, leading many to believe either Mick Wingert or Kevin Afghani was the new voice. Wingert quickly shut down these speculations, but the other one has taken a completely different approach.

Kevin Afghani confirms that he's officially the one voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You've probably never heard his name or even his voice before, as Afghani's IMDB list is pretty short and reveals that his biggest role before this was Arnold in Genshin Impact. There's no doubt that both his popularity and résumé is going to explode after this announcement, however.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

