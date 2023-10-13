Mario's new voice actor for Super Mario Bros. Wonder confirmed

HQ

Last week, many thought Brian Hull was replacing Charles Martinet as Mario's voice in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but the man himself denied this earlier this week. Then, a couple of days ago, someone posted a list of voice actors supposedly taken from a kiosk demo of the game, leading many to believe either Mick Wingert or Kevin Afghani was the new voice. Wingert quickly shut down these speculations, but the other one has taken a completely different approach.

Kevin Afghani confirms that he's officially the one voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You've probably never heard his name or even his voice before, as Afghani's IMDB list is pretty short and reveals that his biggest role before this was Arnold in Genshin Impact. There's no doubt that both his popularity and résumé is going to explode after this announcement, however.