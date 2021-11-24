Mario won't have Italian accent in the animated movie

HQ

As you know already, Mario is getting his own animated movie in December next year, produced by the same studio that gave us the Despicable Me series (Illumination). And Mario himself will be voiced by Chris Pratt, a choice that surprised a lot of people.

Recently the Illumination boss Chris Meledandri was caught by a Toofab reporter at the LAX airport, and was asked if Pratt has an Italian accent in the movie, something he has in the games. It turns out this version of Mario won't speak like that, and Meledandri explained:

"We cover it in the movie. So you'll see that we definitely nod to that, but that's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."

He really seems to believe in Pratt though, and also added:

"All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Would you have preferred a Mario with an Italian accent, or do you think it will work just as well without it?