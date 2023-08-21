Mario won't be voiced by Charles Martinet anymore

HQ

Shortly after being excited about the game's unveiling, many started speculating that Mario had been recast in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Turns out, it's true, but the news are even bigger than that.

Nintendo reveals that Charles Martinet, the man who has voiced Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi and other characters throughout the company's history, will be stepping back from voicing these beloved characters. He'll instead represent the brand as what's simply called a Mario Ambassador, which means he'll continue traveling the world sharing his love of Nintendo's iconic characters with the rest of us.

We're not told anything about who's replacing him, but hopefully we learn more about that and more when Martinet and Shigeru Miyamoto share a video message "at a future date".

Thanks for the 30 years of giving Mario his voice, Charles!