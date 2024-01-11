Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer shows off new features

HQ

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the latest in a slate of revamped classic Mario titles getting a new lease on life thanks to the Nintendo Switch. While we've still got just over a month until the game releases, Nintendo has given us a new trailer to feast our eyes on.

In the trailer, which you can check out below, we get a good look at the new features coming to Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch. New worlds are going to be added in the form of Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit, which will each come with new enemies and themes as well.

There's also going to be new ways to play if you want a bit more or less of a challenge. Time Attack is a new mode that has you try and complete levels with the best time, and Casual provides more room for error.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on the 16th of February for Nintendo Switch.