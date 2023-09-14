Mario vs. Donkey Kong returns with a completely original new release

Reality always outweighs any rumors about Nintendo Direct announcements. Everyone was expecting a new main Donkey Kong installment, but instead we found out that Donkey Kong would be back... with Mario in hand.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a completely original adventure that draws, however, from the titles with the same name on Game Boy Advance and Mario vs. Donkey Kong: The Tipping Star on Nintendo 3Ds and Wii U.

Donkey Kong: The Tipping Star on Nintendo 3Ds and Wii U. What this announcement has made clear to us (besides its fun gameplay) is that Nintendo has not forgotten about the 2D side-scrolling installments, and that this Mario vs. Donkey Kong will arrive just 4 months after we release Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Mario vs. Donkey Kong arrives next February 16 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and you can already see the full trailer below.