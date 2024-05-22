Mario throws down in the launch trailer for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

HQ

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door releases tomorrow, the 23rd of May. It breathes new life into a classic Mario title, following a 2D version of our beloved plumber as he seeks to track down the seven Crystal Stars needed to open the Thousand Year Door.

As you can see in the launch trailer below, the visuals have got a major upgrade here, and we get a good look at them during the many battle scenes shown off in the 90 seconds of footage. From ghosts to giant squids to massive collections of weird creatures, there are plenty of interesting enemies for you to fight in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

And Mario has plenty of options to deal with them, too. The launch trailer also showcases a good amount of Mario's special moves, which you get with each Crystal Star you collect. If you're on the fence about Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, you can also check out our review ahead of its launch.