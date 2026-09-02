Mario Tennis Fever updated to Version 1.1.1

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Nintendo is known for releasing games with very few bugs, which are virtually complete right from the start. But increasingly advanced game development obviously hasn't escaped Nintendo's notice either, and since they now have a modern console in terms of performance with the Switch 2, there have been a few more patches for Nintendo's titles than we've been used to from previous generations.

One such title is Mario Tennis Fever, which was released in February. It has now been updated to Version 1.1.1, and this update isn't just about bug fixes, but also includes an adjustment to its gameplay:

• Changed it so that when returning a high ball, if you press the Flat shot button twice, it produces a Star Shot even if there is no Star Point there.

- Note: In Ver. 1.1.0, the situation above would result in a Powerful Flat.

•Fixed a bug where Amps placed with the Amp Racket disappear before 12 seconds pass.

If you'd like to read more about Mario Tennis Fever, you can find our review here.