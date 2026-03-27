Mario Tennis Fever gets a major update

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Last month saw the release of Mario Tennis Fever, which offered light-hearted yet deep tennis gameplay, with rules that are as far as you can get from simulator-like realism. Since then, players have been playing the game extensively and Nintendo has listened to feedback via social media, and has access to a wealth of statistics, using these to now release a new major update.

Version 1.0.2 naturally features the usual bug fixes and some optimisation, but perhaps the most interesting change is that the characters and rackets have been rebalanced. The nearly game-breaking Inky Racket is now more manageable, while the Golden Dash Racket isn't active for as long as before.

Characters that have been changed include Diddy Kong, who now serves harder, while Dry Bones has better aim. Check out the full list below:

Changes to Character Specifications

Diddy Kong - Slightly increased the strength of shots and serves.

Dry Bones - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Slightly increased the ability to aim for the sidelines.

Baby Peach - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly.

Toad - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly.

Shy Guy - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly.

Donkey Kong - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly. Made it so you start running a little later when moving.

The motion extended significantly beyond the hit detection area while moving left or right, so his motion has been adjusted.

Petey Piranha - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly. Made it so you start running a little later when moving.

Rosalina - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly.

Wiggler - The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly.

Changes to Fever Racket Specifications

Golden Dash Racket - Effect period has been shortened from 12 seconds to 8 seconds. Metal Racket - Effect period has been shortened from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. While the effect is active, you are now able to defeat Spinies from the Spiny Racket.

Star Racket - Effect period has been shortened from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. While the effect is active, you are now able to defeat Spinies from the Spiny Racket.

Magic Racket - Effect period has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds. If the racket is already a Frying Pan, the motion of it transforming into a Frying Pan will no longer occur. (You still take damage to your HP.)

Ghost Racket - Effect period has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds. For lobs, the time for it to disappear has been lengthened by 0.5 seconds, giving you slightly more time to see the trajectory of the shot.

Inky Racket - The time from when ink gets on the screen to when it starts dripping down has been cut in half.

Changes to Shot Behavior



Made an adjustment so sliding and leaping do not occur when you perform a charge cancel. (However, the behavior remains the same as Ver. 1.0.1 for multiball.)



Other Changes