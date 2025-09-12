Mario Tennis Fever announced for Nintendo Switch 2, it look great

HQ

A new Mario Tennis game has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2. As part of the 40th Anniversary (a bit later, as it launches on February 12, 2026), Mario Tennis Fever looks like a return to form to the series, continuing and improving on what Mario Tennis Aces did in 2018.

The game will have 38 playable characters, the most of any Mario Tennis game, and 30 "fever rackets" that give special abbilities, meaning there will be more strategic options to take on the online modes, including ranked.

There will be plenty of game modes, including Trial Tower mode for a more serious challenge, mixed up modes with crazy rules, and a new adventure more returns, this time featuring only baby characters. And, like in Mario Tennis Aces for Switch, it will have motion controls.

Are you excited for Mario Tennis Fever? It launches on February 12, 2026.