It might be the most cardinal of my many sins as a gamer and games journalist that my familiarity with Super Mario was - at least up until recently - fairly lacking. I'd played some of the hits, but only in the last year or so did I really knuckle down to see the plumber outside of his usual haunts. I played the puzzler Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the ludicrously fun RPG remake Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and have recently been thwacking tennis balls as hard as I can in Mario Tennis Fever, which unfortunately is the Mario spin-off I've enjoyed least in recent years.

Mario Tennis Fever is still fun, don't get me wrong, but I'm just not sure whether it's £60 worth of fun. It's a lot of flash, without a lot of substance offered underneath. From the first main menu and tutorial, you're greeted by colourful, impressive visuals that really shine on the Switch 2, whether you're playing handheld or on your TV. Mario, Luigi, Daisy, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, Bowser and everyone else in this stacked roster look great, and the great variety of courts provide even more eye candy. We're not talking a look that'll replace your vision of reality here, but it's clear by now Nintendo has fully mastered its look of Mario, further bolstered by the performance offerings of the Nintendo Switch 2.

There is a lot on offer in Mario Tennis Fever. After playing the short, opening tutorial (or not if you're a pro), you can jump straight into tennis matches with friends and family, take on a tournament to test your skill against the CPU, play by some weird rules in Mix It Up, challenge yourself with the Trial Towers, or venture through the game's rather shallow story in Adventure Mode. I jumped straight into the lattermost mode, hoping to gain an deeper understanding of the gameplay without just playing match after match.

Unfortunately, after an impressive cinematic I found the Adventure Mode to be mostly lacking. It's inexplicably split into two halves, one which feels like pulling teeth as you're forced to repeat tutorial after tutorial with some testing minigames and monotonous matches sprinkled in as Baby Mario and Luigi must relearn their tennis experience. The second half is much more entertaining, but is so short thanks to the uber-extended tutorial that you get the idea this was more of an afterthought than a key part of the overall gameplay experience. It's a shame, really, as some of the ideas and levels of the latter part of the adventure mode are super fun, including some boss fights that make you play tennis in interesting ways, but that grind through the first half is such a slog it really sours the overall Adventure Mode.

One of the main reasons I dug into Adventure Mode first was to unlock as many Fever Rackets as I could straight off the bat. These are the central gameplay gimmick of Mario Tennis Fever, and - much like the game as a whole - they feel like they exist primarily to add a sense of spectacle rather than any depth to your gameplay. Some Fever Rackets are stronger than others by a mile, and the effects they leave on the tennis court can plague your enjoyment of a match rather than heighten it. Why must I endure a fire-coated court for more than a single point, game? While I'm not expecting a competitive focus in a Mario Tennis game, it does feel like this won't even make a casual player enjoy the game that much more, as you'll find any hope of an exciting rally ruined by someone throwing tornadoes and lightning at you from their side of the court. Of course, you can bounce these effects back and use your own Fever Rackets, but then you're given a sense of undeserved victory as your opponent flails around the court due to the wrath of god you've endowed them with.

The overall back and forth of the tennis in Mario Tennis Fever can be entertaining, and I did have a few nail-biting rallies here and there, but unfortunately the gameplay just lacks a real impact and weight to your tennis play. There are a few shots here and there, but some games with tennis as an option, rather than the main feature, have resulted in more consistent excitement. There's a softness to the tennis which is only removed when you add in the chaos of the Fever Rackets, which act as both detriment and saviour to the gameplay in this odd juxtaposition I'm still not sure I'm sold on.

I hate to sound like a bitter grump, especially with a game that is first and foremost about fun, and so I'll instead shift over to what Mario Tennis Fever does right. It's certainly a great tennis game to jump in with if you're a casual player looking for some sporty party game to play with friends. Mario Tennis Fever doesn't require hours of tutorials, and despite their gimmicky feel the Fever Rackets do act as a great leveller if you're playing with someone who doesn't want to learn the difference between lob and drop shot inputs. There are so many characters, rackets, and more to unlock too that you've got plenty do to if you enjoy the gameplay loop enough to complete your collections. That is a rather big if, though.

For all its faults, the charm of Mario Tennis Fever did shine through in the end. In these sporty spinoffs, it's important to remember that fun is at the core of the experience, and while there were some detractors from that, I kept coming back time and time again to see if I could take on the latest Trial Tower, or just see if I could take my main man Diddy Kong to the heights of the Mario Tennis world. The price point may cause some understandable hesitation, but Nintendo has done all it can to pack enough content in to make it agreeable.