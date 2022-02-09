Mario Strikers is coming to Switch this June!

At the latest Nintendo Direct, it was just revealed that Mario Strikers is coming to Switch, in a new game called Mario Strikers: Battle League. Set to arrive on the system this June, the game is currently available to pre-order.

During the reveal, we got to see a bunch of unique gameplay, which revealed that the series' iconic action football gameplay will be returning, and so will the Hyper Strikes that allow each character to unleash a powerful shot, which if scored will count as two goals rather than one. On top of that, we're informed that the gear you choose to wear will impact each character's speed, strength and shot accuracy, meaning there will be a little more strategy than in previous instalments.

Otherwise, it was also noted that the game will support up to eight players on one switch (four players on each team), as well as various online and ranked game modes, including clubs where teams can compete to prove they are the best Battle League players out there.

As for when the game will debut, we're given the release date of June 10. Check out the announcement trailer below.