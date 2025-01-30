Mario Strikers clone Mariostro Strikers now available for purchase on Xbox Marketplace

HQ

It's nothing new that many games are shameless, inferior copies of well-known titles with many being released on a frequent basis. But even among them, Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League is a remarkable example, and has attracted a lot of attention because of its very obvious similarity to Mario Strikers. Not only in its gameplay, but mainly in its aesthetics, and it's probably only a matter of time before they face legal action from Nintendo.

On Xbox Marketplace you can read the following in the game's description:

"Dive into the thrilling world of arcade-style soccer with [Your Game Name Here]! Experience the excitement of 4v4 matches, where every player counts. With 10 unique and fun teams to choose from, you'll dribble, pass, and shoot your way to victory while defending your goal with a skilled goalkeeper."

In the unlikely event that you would like to give Mariostro Stikers a try, it is still available (at the time of writing) on the Marketplace for as little as $4.

Are you interested in Mariostro Strikers, and what other shameless game clones do you remember?