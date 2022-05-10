Mario Strikers: Battle League Football only has ten characters

HQ

As we're on the day one month from the release of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Nintendo has now decided to share the entire lineup of characters that you will be able to play as. Unfortunately, it's nowhere near as big as Mario Kart 8, Mario Tennis Aces or even Mario Golf: Super Rush with only ten players.

This is actually less than in Mario Strikers: Charged Football and huge names like Daisy and Diddy Kong are simply missing. We assume there will be more added as DLC later on to make it more like a live service-title, but perhaps this really is a tad to few, or what do you think?

Here are all the characters, with their art presented in the tweets further down.



Bowser



Donkey Kong



Mario



Luigi



Peach



Rosalina



Toad



Waluigi



Wario



Yoshi









