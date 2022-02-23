Mario Strikers: Battle League Football developed by Next Level Games

Even though most probably assumed that Mario Strikers: Battle League Football was being developed by Next Level Games (who also did the two previous installations in the Mario Strikers series), this was never confirmed when the game was announced earlier this month.

Now the game has been age rated in Australia, and thanks to this, we now know for sure that it is in fact the Nintendo owned Canadian studio Next Level Games that is making this title as well. This bodes really well as this talented studio previously has made games like Punch-Out!!, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and most recently Luigi's Mansion 3.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is launching exclusively for Switch on June 10. You can check out the announcement trailer below.