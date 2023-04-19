Mario sells big in the UK following the release of Illumination's movie

HQ

While it is pretty common to see Mario Kart 8: Deluxe in the weekly boxed sales charts for the UK, as the title is essentially Switch's exclusive equivalent of FIFA or Call of Duty when it comes to physical game sales, following the release of Illumination's record-breaking animated film, Mario as a whole has leaped up the boxed charts.

As reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, three Mario games are currently in the boxed top ten chart, with these being Mario Kart 8: Deluxe at No.2, Super Mario Odyssey at No.5, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at No.10. While Mario Kart is only up a couple of places, Odyssey has leaped five spots, and Mario Bros. U Deluxe is up seven spots.

As for what the rest of the chart looks like, it is pretty much as expected, with FIFA 23 at the top, Resident Evil 4 in third, Hogwarts Legacy in fourth, God of War: Ragnarök in sixth, Gran Turismo 7 in seventh, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in eighth, and Minecraft on Switch in ninth.

Have you picked up a new Mario game after watching the latest movie?