Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope's Tower of Doooom DLC arrives next week

Ubisoft has announced that next week will mark the launch date for the first Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC. Known as Tower of Doooom, the first batch of post-launch content is said to offer "highly strategic battles" but as for how these play out in practice, Ubisoft has been quite tight-lipped about it so far.

And despite the DLC arriving on March 2, we still don't actually have a proper trailer for it. All we have to go on is the additional short social media teaser found below.

What we do know is that Tower of Doooom will be exclusive to the game's Season Pass, meaning you will need to grab that if you intend to check out the content.