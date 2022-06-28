Cookies

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to launch in October

A Ubisoft Store listing says so.

HQ

It looks like Ubisoft has got ahead of itself a little bit, as a listing on the Ubisoft Store, as spotted by a user of ResetEra, has officially revealed a release date for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022, the listing also shares a few new images of the game, including showing that of Bowser alongside the rest of the Mario and Rabbids crew.

This leaked date is in a similar vein to what happened at the game's actual announcement during E3 last year, as a listing also revealed the existence of the title ahead of its actual reveal during a Ubisoft Forward planned for later that same day.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

