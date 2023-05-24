Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope prepares for second DLC launch

HQ

As Ubisoft itself announced at the end of last year, we'll be getting no less than three content expansions for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in 2023. The first, Tower of Doooom, was releasedin March, and now we have the first teaser of the second DLC coming mid-year and its title: The Last Spark Hunter.

In this new adventure for Mario and the Rabbids, the team will have to travel to the Melodic Gardens to see why they've gone completely silent, while a strange figure waits impatiently for the plumber's arrival in the trees.

At the moment we don't know the name of this new character, but all signs point to him giving Mario more than a headache.

And after the arrival of The Last Spark Hunter, all that remains is to find out when the game's third DLC will be released, with none other than Rayman as a special guest.