Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has gone gold

HQ

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle became a huge hit when it was released 2017, despite the weird idea of combining Mario and Rabbids in a strategy title inspired by Xcom. For some reason, it would take five years before we got a proper sequel, but on October 20 it's finally time... unless there are any delays, of course.

Fortunately, there is no risk of that happening, as the official Twitter account of the franchise has now confirmed that the game has gone gold - which means it is finished. Basically, expect Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to be released exclusively for Switch within a month from now, just as planned.